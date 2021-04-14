Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report sales of $11.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $44.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.39 billion to $45.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.12 billion to $45.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 365,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $17,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.