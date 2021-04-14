Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ATDRY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

