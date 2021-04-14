Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

