Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report sales of $143.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.60 million and the lowest is $141.98 million. Banner posted sales of $138.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $564.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $570.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $560.84 million, with estimates ranging from $547.23 million to $582.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. Banner has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

