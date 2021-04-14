WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a growth of 2,574.3% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98.

