CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of CIXX opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $171,942,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,803,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,557,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

