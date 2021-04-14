The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 3,216.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.
The Bank of East Asia Company Profile
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.
