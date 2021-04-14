The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 3,216.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

