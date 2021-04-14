Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.38.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

