The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $4.631 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.35%. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is presently 145.10%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

