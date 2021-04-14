TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised TFI International to an outperformer rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $81.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

