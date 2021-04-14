Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $461,000 in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Matson by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Matson by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Matson by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $50,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $317,189 in the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

