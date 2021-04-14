Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Gregory B. Graves Sells 20,328 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,426,146.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.