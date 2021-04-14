Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 492,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,052 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Herman Miller by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.30 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

