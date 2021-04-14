Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.72 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Several research firms have commented on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.49.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

