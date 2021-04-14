Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,435.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTM opened at $1,130.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,026.16. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $752.10 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

