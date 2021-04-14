Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.62.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $179,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $12,160,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,122 shares of company stock worth $4,126,110 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

