The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 814 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Green Plains worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

