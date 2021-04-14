The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 589 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

