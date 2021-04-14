Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.15 ($71.95).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €57.52 ($67.67) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.58. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

