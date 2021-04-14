Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 45,325 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 113.81 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

