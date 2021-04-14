Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

CCEP stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $54.84.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.