Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.63 Million Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of SITE Centers worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in SITE Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

NYSE SITC opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

