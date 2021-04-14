Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 35,562 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.