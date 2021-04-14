Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $25,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NYSE:FLT opened at $286.26 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.18.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.