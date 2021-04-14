Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 341 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

