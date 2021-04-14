Schroder Investment Management Group Has $9.63 Million Position in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,836,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,189 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 5.22% of MDC Partners worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 53,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCA opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. MDC Partners Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $261.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.69.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $328.17 million during the quarter.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

