SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,004,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

