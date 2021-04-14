Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vedanta by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,793,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of VEDL opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.