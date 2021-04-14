MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $88.13 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $889,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,562 shares of company stock worth $8,660,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.