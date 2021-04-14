André Godin Purchases 20,000 Shares of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Stock

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Senior Officer André Godin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,095.76.

CVE:IGX opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$73.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

