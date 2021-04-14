André Godin Purchases 20,000 Shares of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Stock

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Senior Officer André Godin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,095.76.
CVE:IGX opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$73.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile
