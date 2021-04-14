NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTST opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

NTST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

