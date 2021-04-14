American International Group Inc. Takes $131,000 Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

HRMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.