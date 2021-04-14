American International Group Inc. Purchases 683 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

NYSE ELAN opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

