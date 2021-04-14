American International Group Inc. Has $98,000 Holdings in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IMARA were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMRA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMRA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IMARA from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. IMARA Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $62.71.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IMARA Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

