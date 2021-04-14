Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVVIY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

AVVIY stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7315 per share. This represents a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.