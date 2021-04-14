NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $675.00 by Analysts at Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $665.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $605.22.

NVDA opened at $627.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $532.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA has a one year low of $267.11 and a one year high of $628.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

