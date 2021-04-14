American International Group Inc. Buys 9,854 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of HC2 worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HC2 by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in HC2 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HC2 by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCHC opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.36. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 16,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $58,770.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,765.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,911.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

