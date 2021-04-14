Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,024 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,644 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,997.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $1,634,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $321,521.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

