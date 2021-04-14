Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 583,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,985 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,293,000 after purchasing an additional 65,894 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,254,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,663 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

