The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The St. Joe by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The St. Joe by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

In other The St. Joe news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 204,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $10,253,196.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The St. Joe stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.