Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,398 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

