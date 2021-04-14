Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of FQVTF opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

