Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Expands By 8,500.0%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 8,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ UBOH opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. United Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.