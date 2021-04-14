Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VEGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vectura Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEGPF opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.09 million, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

