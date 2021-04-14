Givaudan’s (GVDBF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDBF stock opened at $4,085.04 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $3,291.04 and a twelve month high of $4,481.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,854.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,042.15.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

