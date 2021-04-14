Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

RTOKY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rentokil Initial (RTOKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.