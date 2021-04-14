Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

TT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.47.

TT opened at $170.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $171.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,320,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

