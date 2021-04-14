Anglo American (LON:AAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,098.00

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,098 ($40.48) and last traded at GBX 3,096.96 ($40.46), with a volume of 157777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,051 ($39.86).

A number of analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,467.86 ($32.24).

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,901.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,457.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 510 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02).

Anglo American Company Profile (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

