Fabian Gomez Sells 1,412 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) COO Fabian Gomez sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $24,371.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $144.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.31. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.