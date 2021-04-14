Keith John Buys 100,000 Shares of Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) insider Keith John purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$49,300.00 ($35,214.29).

Keith John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Keith John purchased 280,994 shares of Pioneer Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$137,125.07 ($97,946.48).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.52.

Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services unsecured retail debt portfolios. Pioneer Credit Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

